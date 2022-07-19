ELIZABETHTOWN — County commissioners here made very few decisions Monday during their regular meeting, but did receive several updates on topics that will become action items next month.

One of those focused on getting better internet service to both the Bladen County Public Library branch in Elizabethtown and the nearby county incubator.

“What the library has hasn’t been very good over the years,” said Capt. Jeff Singletary of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. “It has a negative affect on both the staff and those in the public who are using it there.”

Singletary told commissioners bids are being explored for installation of the internet fiber. he also asked if the county would consider putting aside $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act monies to cover that installation.

“Once it’s installed, there wouldn’t be any annual fee because it would be tied in with the county’s network,” Singletary said.

The issue will be on the agenda for the Aug. 1 meeting.

Another update to commissioners centered around the temporary Flex Time Pilot program, which has been available to county employees now for three months.

County Manager Greg Martin said the primary users of the program have been within the Bladen County Department of Social Service and the Bladen County Health Department.

“Overall, we’ve received positive feedback on the program” Martin said. “We can now move forward with approving the program indefinitely or with a specific time-frame, whatever is the pleasure of the board.”

Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson said he noticed there were a couple of negative comments on the program, and asked that Martin reach out to those individuals in en effort smooth over those concerns.

The flex time program will also be on the agenda for possible action Aug. 1.

Also potentially returning to the agenda for action in August will be the issue of a tougher noise ordinance.

Martin said there was a recent meeting between commissioners, Sheriff’s Office, area police chiefs and the District Attorney’s office to discuss “beefing up the ordinance.”

A suggested draft of a new ordinance, which would focus on things like loud music and mufflers, was distributed to the commissioners Monday.

“Something needs to be done,” Commissioner Cameron McGill said. “It’s being done over in White Lake and it seems to be making a difference.”

Peterson asked if the local towns had the new ordinance and would be voting on it, but Martin said, though they did have a copy, he didn’t know if or when they might vote on it.

“The District Attorney (Jon David) seems to think the draft of the new ordinance is a good one,” he added.

In other business Monday, commissioners …

— Heard that the county would be advancing $500 for the travel expenses of the Bladen County All-Star going to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Anderson, South Carolina later this month.

— Approved a cooperative service agreement with the US Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the Wildlife Services.

— Approved a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, State Library of North Carolina and NC Cardinal.

— Approved a medical director contract between Dr. Kenneth Carter and Bladen County Emergency Medical Services.

— Approved a security services contract between Bladen County DSS and the Sheriff’s Office.

— Recognized several county employees for their years of service. They were: Daphne McKoy, DSS, five years; Monica Graham, DSS, five years; Luz Jimenes, DSS, five years; Anna Merritt, EMS, five years; George Willoughby, Sheriff’s Office, five years; Dana Swigert, Sheriff’s Office communications, five years; Vernon Beard, Sheriff’s Office/Detention Center, five years; Shelton Lewis, EMS, 10 years; and Greg Elkins, planning, 25 years.

