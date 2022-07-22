DUBLIN — If there is such a thing as organized chaos, it could be found last week at West Bladen High School during the annual Lil’ Knights basketball Camp.

About 100 youngsters — from rising first-graders to rising eighth-graders — participated in the three-day camp, more than enough to use both the main gymnasium and the auxiliary gymnasium, with a number of coaches, former players and volunteers helping out.

One of those former players was D.J. Mason, who starred at West Bladen before playing for the Camels of Campbell University.

“It’s always great to have DJ be part,” said West Bladen boys basketball coach and Athletics Director Travis Pait. “To be able to have a pro here working camp and a former scholarship D-1 player who graduated just gives the kids something to strive for.”

For Pait, who has operated basketball camps for the better part of 26 years, his main objectives are to teach basic fundamentals and, most important, for the children to have fun.

“We have been doing the camps and leagues here (at West Bladen) for 10 years,” he said. “I have worked and ran camps myself for 26 years. I have spent my whole life it seems in a gym.”

Sometimes, as what seems like mass confusion unfolds on the gymnasium floor, some young talent begins to emerge.

“There were a lot of kids here who have a future in this game if they will just play,” Pait said. “Kids now have so many alternatives to being active. We hope this kindles a love for the game that they will continue to play outside of Lil’ Knights.”

Now that Pait has had time to reflect on his latest Lil’ Knights camp, he said he couldn’t about the three days.

“It was a great turnout, as we haven’t been able to have it the last three year due to the fire in the gym and COVID,” he said, “so we were very happy with the turnout.

“The kids and parents were great,” he added. “Our staff and players were wonderful as coaches — maybe the best we have ever had.”

Pait said the hopes are that there will be a strong Lil’ Knights League starting in January.

