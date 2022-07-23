RALEIGH — Fifteen new wildlife law enforcement officers were sworn in recently as part of the 58th Basic School graduation.

Among those was Dern Crilley of Bladenboro.

Officers took an oath on Tuesday to enforce criminal laws, including conservation and boating laws, and to faithfully and impartially execute the duties of a North Carolina law enforcement officer. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer.

Upon completion of field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station within the state.

Wildlife law enforcement officer trainees are required to pass an extensive background, psychological and physical screening before entering an intensive accredited academy conducted by the agency’s Law Enforcement Division. This year’s class started their training in January at the N.C. Department of Public Safety Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs, where most of their basic law enforcement training was conducted.

Over seven months, officers completed conservation-specific training on fish and wildlife laws, motorboat accident investigation and protected species. Instruction also covered statutory and investigation procedures, defensive tactics, fish and game laws, and pursuit driving and boating.

More information about wildlife law enforcement and career opportunities is available on the agency’s website and at NCWildlifeOfficerJobs.org.