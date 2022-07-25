Teen wanted

for murder

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Police Department has obtained a warrant for first-degree murder in relation to the deceased male found in Fairmont on Thursday.

Police have identified the victim as Dustin Brooks Oxendine of Fairmont. Oxendine was found to have been shot multiple times.

Officers are attempting to locate 19-year-old N’Phyniti Zeigler of Fairmont, who has been charged with first degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information related to the investigation or the location of N’Phyniti Zeigler, contact the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.

***

Lumbee council

OKs fund pursuit

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council unanimously approved Thursday an ordinance giving the tribe the OK to pursue State Fiscal Recovery Funds appropriated for state Indian tribes through the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office.

In January, the North Carolina Department of Administration announced that North Carolina’s American Indian communities are slated to receive $10 million in state funds to support programs and services that help with pandemic recovery.

Of the $10 million, $715,285 was to be distributed directly to each of the state-recognized tribes which include the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Another $4 million is to be dispersed on a per capita bases.

***

RCC Foundation

receives $3,000

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Home Builders Association gifted $3000 to the Robeson Community College Foundation in June during a meeting at Adelios in Lumberton.

The money was raised during the association’s 13th annual swing for charity golf tournament held at Pine Crest Golf Club.

The donated funds will go towards the endowed scholarship fund that was established in 2011, by RCHB, which assists students enrolled in business technology, industrial technology or a college transfer program.

***

Water is being

stolen from town

TURKEY — During the recent town board meeting. it was brought to the board’s attention that water was being stolen from the town and improperly used.

Travis Anderson, the town’s water contractor, went over the details of fire hydrant misuse that was occurring across the town that was causing multiple water usage and loss problems, an issue he said needed to be addressed and fixed as soon as possible, especially following the recent $2.50 increase to the town’s water rate.

“Folks are coming in, and for lack of a nicer word, stealing water from us and not paying us for it,” he said.

From Champion Media reports