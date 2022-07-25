As a correction to the editorial prese ted on Friday, July 22: “On June 15, 2022, EPA released a final health advisory level of 10ppt for GenX. This will replace the state’s provisional drinking water health goal of 140 ppt developed by NCDHHS in 2018. DEQ is directing Chemours to revise its Drinking Water Compliance Plan and Feasibility Study Report and provide public water or whole building filtration systems to any party with a private drinking water well contaminated by GenX chemicals in exceedance of 10 ppt as required by paragraph 19 of the Consent Order.”