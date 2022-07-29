I expect to return to Galatians 5, as I indicated that I would, at a later time. Now, instead, I want to talk about what makes a life count, by setting forth lives, of believers who lived and are now with God. Some are biblical. Some blessed me from my birth. All counted. And there are others I hope to mention in a later column.

Few of these persons were known in the halls of academia, or in the fields of science, or government, or business, or in the arts, as extraordinary contributors to our culture. They were ordinary folks, like us.

A number of these persons I have already mentioned in earlier columns. Here is my first listing today:

My father’s mother, Hattie Smith Barnes, who read her Bible every night before bed, in my presence, with regularity, no matter how great her fatigue from a day’s toil, and who gave us radio sermons along with Sunday breakfast, before we all headed off to church for another sermon on the amazing grace of God, heads this list. Grandma’s life counted.

My mother, Annie Mote Barnes, who shouted joyous praise to God, up and down the center church aisle of New Light Free Will Baptist Church in Bladenboro, in the seven years before I started to school, shines on this list. Hallelujah! She gave mustard biscuits out our back porch screen door to Mae and Charlie Butler’s eight hungry children. Her memorable witness, and loving gifts, to my own life are inestimable. Mama’s life counted.

My father, Terry Stedman Barnes, who respected and valued all persons, humbly, as his brothers and sisters, made kin by the Lord, and who denounced the racist language, and attitudes, of our forties and fifties culture, belongs here; my father, who invited a friend whose name I wish I remembered, along with three white friends, to participate in his occasional Saturday afternoon poker games, this personal friend who played, by ear, both “Pistol Packin’ Mama” and “The Old Rugged Cross,” both at Daddy’s request, on my upright piano. Mama appreciated the hymn greatly, and I loved both contributions! Daddy’s life counted.

Miss Hobgood, my Harvey Elementary School principal for 5 and ½ years, who had us singing reverently “Holy, Holy, Holy” and “Fairest Lord Jesus” twice a week, every week, September through May, regular as clockwork, all those early years, counts here. Thank You, Lord, for Miss Hobgood! Miss Hobgood’s life counted.

Rahab’s life counted, despite her wasted years of sin and prostitution. She trusted God and gave refuge and assistance, at risk of peril to her own life and threat to her family, to God’s people, and her name is included in Jesus’ genealogy. Rahab’s life counted.

My husband’s mother, Mable Cumbee Barnes, who died still young, but who worked diligently and with good humor and an infectious laugh, right up until the day before she lapsed into coma from her illness, looking after her family, assisting her husband’s Christian ministry, and raising her children in the admonition of the Lord, is on this list. Selfless and uninterested in the gaudiness of a superficial society, she lived a grounded, caring, Christian life. Her children’s adult lives have given evidence of their mother’s dedication to them and to that which matters. Her life counted.

David Martin was not an ordained minister, but everywhere his day led, David preached the shingles off the roof. He proclaimed joyfully the lordship of Jesus Christ in all opportunities and places. David’s life counted.

My esteemed college professor, Dr. Mary Lynch Johnson, lived a life that counted, not only because of her dedication to the work she so fervently enjoyed as Meredith’s senior English professor, but for the decades she taught a Sunday School class to first-graders at Raleigh’s First Baptist Church. Those first-graders were her children. She taught them the most important of all teachings, the eternal, saving Truth that Jesus loves them. Her life counted. Like all of these lives, it counts still.

My husband, yje Rev. Lalon Lem Barnes Jr., lived a life that counted. Forty-two years of faithfully preaching the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ crowned his life as a life that counted for God. And that brings us to the core of what matters, in a life that counts. Does it count for God?

One of the persons listed here lived just 43 years. All suffered illness and were blessed still, though some were not physically healed. All endured hardships. And all believed and trusted in God, and Christ Jesus, as Crucified and Resurrected Son of God. His sacrificial life and death, and His Resurrection, were theirs and made their lives count.

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.