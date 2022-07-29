PEMBROKE – The average realtor sells between eight and 12 homes yearly. However, Kendra Conyers isn’t your average realtor.

Conyers sold 42 homes in her first year. Her goal was 50. Since bursting onto the scene three years ago, she has quickly made a name for herself in the Fayetteville and Charlotte markets. In her short career, the UNC Pembroke graduate has closed on 122 homes and is now managing a multi-million-dollar brokerage firm––Kendra Conyers & Associates Luxury Real Estate.

Conyers was voted Top 5 Realtor in 2019, Top 100 North Carolina Realtors on social media in 2020, and in November 2020, she was voted No. 3 in the state among Realty One Group (ROG) agents in real estate sales.

She chalks up her newfound success to her personality, drive and the grace of God.

“I’ve never really promoted my real estate business,” she said. “I simply tell my story. I’m very transparent about my background, my hardships and the things I didn’t allow to destroy my life. I think people relate to my story and my honesty.”

Conyers keeps a hectic schedule. Real estate is among the many facets of the Army brat who spent her childhood in Germany but calls Fayetteville home. She’s an author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, social media influencer, philanthropist and founder of She Became, a women’s ministry in which she uses her knowledge and experience to empower other women.

She is also the visionary behind Bibles & Bags, an annual empowerment conference. Earlier this year, the Fayetteville Observer recognized her efforts with the 40 Under 40 award.

Real estate may be her strong suit, but her first passion was film. After earning her degree in 2011, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. She landed roles in a few independent films, appeared on TV shows and commercials and competed in the MISS California pageant. She even tried selling life insurance before relocating to Atlanta to work as a liaison for the mayor’s office.

While in Georgia, Conyers founded Girls of Grace, a mentoring service for at-risk teen girls. She would often share how she overcame her journey as a troubled youth.

“I would encourage them that there’s always light on the other side of darkness,” she said.

Since returning to her hometown, Conyers earned a graduate degree in counseling and continues to make a difference in the lives of others through her book ‘Vitamin K: A Dose a Day: A 40-Day Devotional,’ which breaks down part of her story into daily lessons for young girls. She also created ‘Boss Babe Pink Print,’ an eCourse designed to assist new agents in their careers.

“I try to live my life by showing others what’s possible,” she said. “I encourage my clients, the young girls I mentor and anyone I meet to inspire others by spreading light and love wherever you go.

“I love assisting people with homeownership, but often, it goes deeper than selling a home. I get the chance to use the tools I received from my degrees to better serve my clients on a deeper level outside of homeownership and to serve the women in my ministry better.”

Mark Locklear is the communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.