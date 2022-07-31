The crunchy goodness of popcorn meets the sweet decadence of cocoa!

It will serve as a terrific snack, appetizer or just to have around for any occasion.

This recipe will make about 6 quarts and is quick and easy to make.

***

Ingredients …

3 cups sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon glycerin, optional (available at drug stores)

6 quarts popped popcorn

***

Directions …

Place popcorn in a large bowl that has been sprayed with cooking spray; set aside. Line a baking sheet or work surface with waxed paper or foil.

Stir sugar, cocoa, milk and vanilla together in a medium saucepan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture registers 250 degrees Fahrenheit on a candy thermometer.

Stir in glycerin, if desired, and pour hot mixture over popcorn.

Stir to coat popcorn completely.

Spread popcorn onto prepared surface and allow to completely. Break into pieces to serve.

Store in an airtight container.

Popcorn will have more sheen with the addition of glycerin.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.