The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only.

Aug. 6

• The 2022 Kids Gala will be hosted by Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 3 through 10. here will be food,, special characters, dancing and a photographer. Tickets are $30 per child. For more information regarding the “Kidz Gala,” contact Angelika Thorton at 910-374-7649. Lu Mil Vineyard is located at 438 Suggs Taylor Road in Dublin. The link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kidz-gala-2022-tickets-324486396547?aff=efbneb

Aug. 7

• The 56th John Robert Bradshaw and Sarah Ann Jordan Bradshaw Family Reunion will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building, located at 818 S. Main St. in Bladenboro. All family members and friends are cordially invited to attend. Bring a covered dish and tea or soda. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. For information, contact Winnie Sue Bradshaw Price at 910-675-0130 or Filena Dowless Carson at 910-531-3520.

Aug. 9

• Bladen County Board of Elections will be having its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be in person at the BOE located at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. The public is invited to attend.

• The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. in the auditorium at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center.

Aug. 13

• Bladen Community College will host a back-to-school giveaway for area students from 8 a.m. to noon.

• The 24th annual day-long “Made in the Shade” Open Car and Truck Show will be held next to San Jose Restaurant in Elizabethtown (rain date is Aug. 20). Hosted by the Classic Cruisers Car Club on Elizabethtown, the event will feature numerous awards for Best of Show, Best Ford, Best GM, Ladies Choice, Best Foreign, Best Corvette and more. Registration opens at noon There will be door prizes, 50-50 drawing, food and more. For information, call Wayne Dove at 910-876-5578 or Danny Lesane at 910-876-3582.

Aug. 15

• Bladen County Friends Of The Library meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-6990.

Aug. 19-21

• The Boys and Girls Home of N.C. will host a three-day professional rodeo, sponsored by the Southeaster Gospel Music Association, at the BGHNC Farm & Benton/BTS Arena. The event will be held starting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19-20, and at 4v p.m. on Aug. 21. General admission is $15 for adults; $12 for military and first responders with ID; $10 for children ages 6 to 10; and children 5 and under are free. To become a sponsor, send an email to melissa.hopkins@bghnc.org.

Aug. 20

• The annual Ag Community Day Community Fair will be held at Clarks Produce & Richardson Herbal Farms, located at 18045 N.C. 87 West in Tar Heel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be vendors, activities and food.

• A round-table discussion on the opioid epidemic and sex-trafficking in North Carolina will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, located at 1800 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Anyone wanting to attend or be part of the panel must pre-register by sending an email to aleciaroberts.NCPCC@gmail.com.

Aug. 25

• Cape Fear Winery will host Ukrainian opera singer Iryna Samara at 6 p.m. as part of a benefit fundraiser for “Every Nation EDUCATION. For more information, contact Matthew Ward at 910-494-4619 or matt@everynationeducation.org.

Aug. 26-27

• The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach Music Festival will be held at Goldston’s Breach in White Lake.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11

• The White Lake Fall International and Sprint will be held. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest will be held at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard, located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Dublin, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a community yard sale, live music, grape stomping, free fishing, wine tasting, numerous vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com.

Oct. 14-15

• The East Bladen graduation Class of 1982 will hold its 40th-year reunion at Whimsicle Events. The attire for the event is semi-formal. All 1982 alumni are invited to join for a night of food and fun. There will be a meet and greet on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., and a dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 11 pm. If you were a part of this class, please join them at 312 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. If you need any further info or would like to RSVP, contact Stanley Carter at 910-303-0182 or stanleycarter63.sc@gmail.com

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

• Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.