Man wanted for

shooting woman

RED SPRINGS — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained felony warrants after a woman was shot multiple times.

Joseph Randall Deluca, 36, of Fayetteville, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting occurred at about 8:52 p.m. Wednesday. The 35-year-old woman located deputies as she drove on Rennert Road in Shannon and was provided medical treatment until Robeson County EMS arrived.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Deluca or the case are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

***

Town maintains

its fire rating

ROWLAND — The Rowland Rural Fire Department was able to maintain its current fire insurance rate after completing its routine inspection.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance, Office of State Fire Marshal conducted its evaluation of the fire insurance classification for Rowland Rural Fire District.

Following the inspection, the applied protection class stayed at a 5 for the Rowland District and 5/9E for the Rowland Rural district.

***

UNCP board

appoints two

PEMBROKE — South Carolina Court of Appeals Chief Judge (retired) and University of North Carolina at Pembroke alumnus James Lockemy has been appointed to the UNCP board of trustees.

He was appointed by the UNC Board of Governors during a meeting last week. Student Government President Taliyah Daniels also joined the board to serve as an ex-officio member for 2022-2023.

Daniels, a native of Longwood, is studying political science and minoring in sociology. Outside of SGA, her involvement on campus includes Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., a LEAD Fellow, a member of the Leadership Living Community, NAACP and the university’s E¢ial Hip Hop Dance Team.

***

Hill elected new

SGA president

CLINTON — Taylor Hill, a rising sophomore at Sampson Early College High School, was recently elected as the new Student Government Association President for both Sampson Community College and SECHS for the 2022-2023 academic year.

On July 12, she was officially sworn-in to SCC’s Board of Trustees, where she will also serve as a student representative on the college’s governing body.

The SGA is the official student-governing organization of SCC and its neighboring high school. Its overall purpose is to promote the general welfare of the student body.

From Champion Media reports