Our mission is to glorify God by ministering to all mankind in every phase of life, improving the equality of life experienced here on earth, preparing for eternal existence with God in peace, promoting and maintaining a “spirit of excellence” in fulfilling God’s purpose.

— Habitat for Humanity mission statement

ELIZABETHTOWN — Brandon Price, the new CEO of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, used different words during his talk with the Rotary Club on Wednesday, but those words were always laced with the organization’s mission statement.

His main focus was to talk about the homes Habitat builds and provides for those in need who qualify.

“We do not give houses away,” Price said. “We partner with families who put in 300 hours of sweat equity — and in return, they get a new home at 0% interest.

“Our job is to create affordable, safe, decent places to live,” he added. “And we are the largest builder of housing in the country.”

One of the myths Price wanted to dispel was that Habitat puts used materials in their homes.

“We don’t do that,” Price said. “We shop for the best prices and can build a home less expensively than contractors.

“We also don’t allow the homeowners to pay more than 30% of their monthly income on a mortgage,” he added.

Habitat for Humanity’s “vision” states: “Write the Vision, and make it plain upon tables that he may run that readeth it” (Habakkuk 2:2…). But Price told the Rotarians that it goes even deeper than that.

“We have seen the advantages for these families when they own their own homes,” he said. “It also impacts the children — many of whom have never had their own room before — in positive ways.”

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity currently covers three counties — Cumberland, Bladen and Sampson — and by the end of 2022, Price said it may also absorb Robeson and Columbus counties.

Habitat is working on two projects in Elizabethtown — one off Joel Street and the other off Fox Road.

“One thing to keep in mind … Habitat families aren’t necessarily poor,” Price said. “They may make below what the area’s median income is, but they have already shown a willingness to work for what they will be getting.”

Volunteers needed

Price emphasized that volunteers, especially during the land clearing and home building times, are important to Habitat.

“Volunteers are what allow us to keep costs down,” he said. “It will save us quite a bit in labor costs alone.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 910-483-0952 or go online to www.fayettevillenchabitat.org.

