Teenager facing

serious charges

FAIRMONT — A 19-year-old Lumberton man is facing charges for his involvement in a Tuesday morning collision that left two people dead, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Brandon Keith Locklear was traveling south on Raynham Road and failed to stop at the intersection and struck 64-year-old Charles Gillespie of Lumberton, who was traveling east on N.C. 130. On impact, the 2002 Toyota pickup Locklear was operating overturned on the roadway and hit a ditch.

The vehicle Gillespie operated continued east traveling off the road to the right and also struck a ditch. Gillespie and his passenger, Margie Campbell, 73, of Fairmont, both died on the scene.

Locklear faces charges of two counts of misdemeanor death and a stop sign violation.

***

Hit-and-run

leaves 1 dead

PARKTON —The State Highway Patrol is investigating a weekend hit-and-run near Parkton that resulted in a fatality.

Lennon Junior Coe of Lumberton Bridge was identified as the victim that was struck while traveling by foot on Carolina Church Road near Parkton.

An investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Carolina Church Road at 3:17 a.m. Saturday and struck Coe in the roadway. After impact, the vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-618-5555.

***

Velasquez wins

donut contest

LUMBERTON — Luis Nocedal Velasquez, 20, won the annual Lumberton Boys & Girls Club Jelly-Donut Eating Contest on Saturday after consuming a total of seven donuts — first eating 3 1/2 and tying with Joseph Herndon, and then eating an additional 3 1/2 to break the tie. Herdon could only eat an additional two in the second round and took home the second place slot.

A total of eight people took on the challenge for a chance at winning a cash prize.

***

Parole mulled

in murder case

MORGANTON — A man convicted in a 1990 Sampson County murder is being considered for parole after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence, according to a notification issued Monday by the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Steven McDaniel, who is now 65, was convicted on June 25, 1991 in Sampson County Superior Court. He was sentenced to life in prison for the second degree murder charge, which stemmed from an offense on Oct. 4, 1990.

Those with questions concerning McDaniel’s case are asked to contact the Commission at 919-716–3010.

From Champion Media reports