ELIZABETHTOWN — Calling all deer hunters: Boy Scout Troop 600 needs you.

The troop’s largest fundraiser of the year — the Big Doe Roundup — will be held for the 11th year this fall, and Scoutmaster Andy Runion is hoping it will be the biggest ever.

“This fundraiser really helps us with expenses all year long,” he said. “It also helps to assist scouts who need help with paying dues.”

Here’s how kit works …

Hunters from around Bladen County and the surrounding area can purchase a $20 ticket to participate in the Big Doe Roundup. When they harvest a doe, that deer is contributed to Boy Scout Troop 600 — and the scouts themselves will process the deer.

“That will be part of a merit badge and allows them to get wildlife experience,” Runion said. “That weekend (Dec. 1-3) is a big weekend for the scouts.”

That big weekend will be held in the field across from the former Sampson/Bladen Oil Company on N.C. 701.

Once the deer are processed, all of the venison will be donated to the area’s less fortunate.

“All the meat stays in Bladen County and all the money raised stays with Troop 600,” Runion said. “That money helps us with travel fees for camping, supplies, gas, equipment and more.

“Last year, we were able to replace six tents that were in bad shape,” he added. “This year, we will need a new Dutch oven, tarps and pot holders.”

Over the years

Runion said the 2021 Big Doe Roundup surpassed any previous year, raising more than $17,000. The previous best year brought in $3,600.

“Last year was phenomenal,” Runion said. “The only record we didn’t break was the number of deer — the best ever is 34 deer and we took in 28 last year. I’m hoping we can bring in 40 this year and raise $20,000.”

Sponsors needed

Sponsors are currently being sought for the event, and they are welcome to donate cash, check, goods or services.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor can make a check out to “Boy Scout Troop 600” and mail to: 870 Greens Bridge Road, Garland, NC 28441.

For more information about being a sponsor or about the event, contact Runion at 910-305-1404 or Rogers Clark at 910-876-7901.

New scouts wanted

Runion emphasized that Troop 600 is looking to add new members.

“With COVID the past couple of years, we really haven’t been able to do much recruiting,” he said. “But hopefully we can do more of that and attract some kids to join.”

Anyone interested in joining Boy Scot Troop 60 can contact Runion at 910-305-1404 for information.

