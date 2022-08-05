EPD Sgt. Joseph Butler IV leaps in the Cape Fear River and saves two lives

ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday.

At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.

Upon arrival, EPD Sgt. Joseph Butler IV and Patrolman Blake Willoughby were notified by a woman at the boat ramp that her son had fallen into the water and was in distress. She also told the officers that the boy’s father had jumped in the water, but was overtaken by the river’s strong current.

Butler and Willoughby reportedly could see the two downriver trying to their heads above the water.

According to EPD Deputy Chief Mark McMichael, Butler wasted no time — grabbing a life-jacket from the boat launch area and jumping into the river.

Butler was able to reach the 20-year-old, give him the life-jacket and keep him afloat as he assisted him to the riverbank.

While still in the water, Butler then located the boy’s father and helped him to the riverbank as well.

“This is just way above …” McMichael said. “He acted exactly as her should have — he led the way, but there were others who also assisted.

“They had the wherewithal to do everything correctly and without hesitation,” he added. “Their training kicked in and two lives were saved in the process.”

Members of Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue then assisted with their boat by retrieving Sgt. Butler and the two men from down river, bringing them all back to the boat ramp where they could be evaluated by EMS.

“We are thankful for the quick response and decision making by all the first responders involved with this incident,” McMichael said.

Elizabethtown Town Manager Dane Rideout agreed.

“We are all absolutely proud of our police department, fire department, EMS and especially Sgt. Butler for making a split-second decision to save a life — rather than wait for someone else to do it,” Rideout said. “Two lives were saved; we could do a rescue rather than a recovery.”

