Ground breaks

on children’s clinic

FAIRMONT — Ground was broken Friday to kick off the construction phase of a new children’s clinic in Fairmont.

South Robeson Medical Development Corporation, Children’s Health of Carolina, PA, Lumbee Bank, Wood’s Construction Group, Fairmont Development Corporation, the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Fairmont came together for the ceremony held at the site of construction, located at 202 Leesville Road.

Wood’s Construction Group will be the general contractor for the project.

The facility is projected to be complete during 2023’s first quarter.

***

Dixie Youth WS

gets underway

LUMBERTON — After all 396 players and 99 coaches from the 33 teams represented at the Dixie Youth World Series were introduced during the opening ceremony Friday, six more individuals made their grand entry — from above.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights were the ceremony’s highlight, parachuting in to deliver three baseballs for the ceremonial first pitches — one each for the AAA, Majors and “O”Zone levels whose World Series tournaments will begin Saturday in Lumberton.

The ceremony began with the parade and introduction of each team, and after the jumps included remarks from dignitaries including Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis and a keynote address from former UNC Pembroke Athletic Director Dan Kenney.

***

UNCP to host

a Career Fair

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will hold a Career Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. in the University Center Annex on Aug. 23.

The event is the opportunity for current UNCP students, recent graduates and the community to come out and explore a wide range of career opportunities with professionals and job specialists.

Representatives from the Offices of Human Resources, Admissions and Alumni Affairs will be available to assist with the recruitment process, discuss career and growth opportunities at UNCP and answer any questions.

For information, call 910-775-4738.

***

National Night

Out is held

CLINTON — Clinton held its fourth annual National Night Out event on Tuesday in James L. Newkirk Memorial Park. The gathering has occurred in places across the country on the first Tuesday in August since 1984 to allow law enforcement and members of the community to socialize with each other.

Police Chief Anthony Davis of the Clinton Police Department went from booth to booth shaking hands with various community members. “This event is about unity,” Davis said.

From Champion Media reports