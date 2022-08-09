ST. PAULS – Another stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened, thanks to a $283 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation this month.

Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, will widen the interstate from its present four lanes into eight lanes between mile markers 29 and 37 — a total of 8 miles.

In addition, the contractor will reconstruct exits 31 and 33 to modern standards and replace the following overpasses with bridges that are higher, longer and wider: Great Marsh Church Road; East McRainey Road; and East Parkton Tobermory Road.

The project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. It is expected to cost $542 million.

The contractor is expected to start this fall by adding temporary pavement to the shoulder and installing concrete barriers to create a safe work zone. The contractor will not reduce lanes, except at night, for the duration of the project.

However, the demolition of bridges or installation of new bridge girders over the highway will require brief interstate closures at night.

The contractor will have until the end of 2026 to complete all of the improvements.

This is one of four construction contracts underway to widen I-95 between Lumberton and Benson.