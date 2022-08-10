Abbottsburg precinct changed

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Elections met Tuesday and were briefed on important dates leadin g up to the November general electron.

According to Chris Williams, director of the Board of Elections, those important dates are …

— Sept. 9: Absentee ballots will be made available for the general election on Nov. 8.

— Oct. 14: Voter registration deadline for the general election.

— Oct. 15: The One-Stop observer list will be made available.

— Oct. 20: Absentee and One-Stop voting begins.

— Nov. 3: Last day county party chairs can submit list of observers for election day.

— Nov. 5: Absentee and One-Stop voting for the general election ends.

Also during the meeting, a resolution was passed that moves the Abbottsburg voting precinct from the Abbottsburg Superette, located at 4517 N.C. 211 West in Bladenboro to the Todd Building, located at 85 Old Abbottsburg Road in Bladenboro.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.