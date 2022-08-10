Boussias sworn in, joins Bladen County’s

oldest law firm — Hester, Grady & Hester

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s oldest law firm officially welcomed a new attorney to its family on Tuesday.

Hester, Grady & Hester of Elizabethtown presented Rocky J. Boussias to District Court Judge (13th Judicial District) Scott L. Ussery in the Superior Courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse to be sworn in before family, friends and several local attorneys.

Boussias’ boss, Gary Grady, offered him some advice as he stood before Judge Ussery.

“If you listen, know your opponent’s case as well as they do and work hard, you will win more than you lose,” Grady said. “Look at those attorneys who came to support you today — they will be available if you need something; they will also be your adversaries at times.”

Before joining Hester, Grady & Hester, Boussias attended the American College of Thessaloniki in Thessaloniki, Greece, and completed coursework in International Relations and Diplomacy. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science at Central Connecticut State University in May 2010; received a juris doctor degree and graduated magna cum laude from Pace University School of Law in White Plains, New York, and received certificates in criminal and international law in May 2014; he also received LLM in taxation in June 2015 as an Academic Merit Scholarship recipient from the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle.

Boussias was brought on at Hester, Grady & Hester in August 2021 as an associate attorney. Prior to that, he worked with the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch assisting with the process of creating and maintaining criminal cases at a high volume; the University of Washington Federal Tax Clinic as a student attorney representing low-income tax papers and managing all aspects of their cases before the Internal Revenue Service; New York State Supreme Court, Appellant Division, at White Plain Department as a judicial intern working with Judge Cohen in White Plains, New York doing document management, case review and drafting opinions in the busiest intermedial appellate court in New York State.

Born on June 2, 1986, Boussias resided in Waterbury, Connecticut, before moving his family to White Lake — where he currently lives with his wife Kaci Leigh and their three children: Charleigh Rose, Giorgios Timothy and Rocky James Jr.

Boussias is the son of George and step-mother Christina Boussias, and mother Cynthia Madden. His in-laws are Don and Sandi Boyce.

When he’s not working, Boussias enjoys golfing, watching the Minnesota Vikings, traveling with his family, cooking and gardening.

He said his long-term goals are to “establish himself as a valued member of the local and state bars, assist in the betterment of his community, support the family, be a role model for his children.”

Hester, Grady & Hester was established in 1926 in Elizabethtown and is located at 115 Courthouse Dr. Boussias can be reached by calling 910-862-3191.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.