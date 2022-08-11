Lewis links success

to Lumberton man

LUMBERTON —The newly elected 42nd Grand Basileus of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity credits a Lumberton man with his life’s success.

During the 83rd Grand Conclave of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held recently in Charlotte, Ricky Lewis, of Los Angeles, was named into the fraternity’s highest leadership position after serving as the 35th First Vice Grand Basileus since 2018.

During his inauguration, Lewis noted that he was introduced and mentored in the fraternity by the late Thomas Hayswood McPhatter of San Diego, California, who was a former 12th District representative for the fraternity from 1970-1973, representing the states of California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

During his growth in the fraternity, McPhatter use to call on Lewis to offer advice and told him about his roots in Lumberton.

***

Two found shot

following crash

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton men were found shot following a motor vehicle crash on Monday.

Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. Monday to a motor vehicle crash on Front Street in Lumberton. On arrival the officers found the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, unoccupied with major damage from colliding with the porch of a residence.

While looking over the damage to the vehicle, officers observed what appeared to be bullet holes in the vehicle and blood in the front driver and passenger seats. While investigating the wreck, officers were made aware the occupants of the vehicle were at 202 Front Street and both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, a 43-year-old male from Lumberton received injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. He was transported to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment.

His passenger, an 18-year-old, was seriously injured and was flown to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

***

Two teens shot

at local motel

LUMBERTON — A teen is in intensive care after a shooting at a Lumberton motel on Saturday evening, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Lumberton Police officers were dispatched to the Royal Inn at 2333 Lackey St. in response to a person shot.

On arrival officers found an 18-year-old lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Due to sustaining life-threatening injuries, the teen was airlifted by helicopter to an undisclosed medical center.

While on the scene officers learned that a second person who was with the teen, was also shot. The victim was a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injuries were not life-threatening.

From Champion Media reports