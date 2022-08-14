Honey, ginger and soy sauce marinated ground turkey and potatoes, sweet thinly sliced carrots, crispy juicy bean sprouts wrapped in fresh bib lettuce, sprinkled with sesame seeds served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Yum.

***

Ingredients …

2 each Yellow Potato (small dice)

½ gal Water

2 tbsp Salt

½ pound Ground Turkey

3 tbsp Ginger, Fresh (minced)

3 tbsp Garlic, Fresh (minced)

2 tbsp Vegetable oil

3 tbsp Sesame oil

1 tbsp Birds Eye Chili (chopped)

2 tbsp Low Sodium Soy Sauce

2 tbsp Rice Vinegar

3 tbsp Honey

1 tbsp Ground Black Pepper

1 each Large Carrot (thinly sliced)

1 cup Bean Sprouts

1/8 cup Sesame Seeds

¼ cup Green Onion (chopped)

1 cup Sweet Chili Sauce

1 head Green Leaf Lettuce

***

Directions …

Gather all ingredients and equipment.

Mince garlic, mince ginger, chop birds eye chili. Place in a bowl together and set aside.

Chop green onions, slice carrots into thin sticks and set aside.

Gently peel off large leaves of lettuce and set aside.

Small dice yellow potato, then par cook them by adding potatoes in a pot with cold water and salt, bring to a boil over medium high heat then reduce to a simmer until just about fork tender (15-17 minutes). Drain water from potatoes with a strainer and run cold water to cool potatoes. The set aside.

In a skillet over medium heat, add vegetable oil and sauté ginger, garlic, and birds eye chili until aromatic (about 20 seconds), then add ground turkey, cooked diced potatoes, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, sesame oil and black pepper and mix in pan and cook meat until done at 165°F/73°C. Place in a medium bowl and add green onions and sesame seeds and mix. Then set aside.

To serve, serve family meal style. Stack large leaves of lettuce and place on a platter, place bowl of cooked ground turkey next to lettuce leaves, place thinly sliced carrots and bean sprouts next to each other on platter. Then serve with sweet chili sauce on the side for dipping.

To assemble, take large lettuce leaf, add 1-2 tbsp of cooked meat, a pinch of thinly sliced carrots, pinch of bean sprouts on top of lettuce and roll into a wrap, dip wrap in sauce and enjoy immediately.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.