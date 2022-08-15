Man charged with

identity theft

RED SPRINGS — A Shannon man has been arrested and charged in connection to a dozen counts of identity theft.

Dennis Locklear, 54, was charged with one felony count of taking or withholding a financial card, 12 felony counts of identity theft and 12 felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and received a $75,000 secured bond.

Investigators learned that an elderly victim was eating lunch at the Hardees’s restaurant in Red Springs on July 31, when she left her wallet in the booth where she was eating and then left the restaurant. The woman did not notice that her wallet was gone until the next day and that is when she called her bank and realized that her debit card had been used numerous times.

Investigators began tracking where the debit card was used in and around the Red Springs area and were able to obtain video footage of the suspect using the woman’s debit card. Investigators identified the suspect as Locklear.

The suspect was gtaken into custody without incident and transported him to the Robeson County Detention Center.

***

Locklear takes a

federal position

WASHINGTON, D.C — A.C. Locklear, a Lumbee, has been promoted to the position of Federal Relations director, an inaugural position within the National Indian Health Board.

As a key member of the National Indian Health Board Government Relations team, Locklear will lead National Indian Health Board’s federal, budget and regulatory policy priorities.

In his new role, Locklear also has leadership and oversight over the National Indian Health Board’s regulatory policy analysis and advocacy, particularly in the complex maze of federal Medicare/Medicaid policy.

***

SROs get active

shooter training

FAIRMONT — Nearly 20 Robeson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers participated in active shooter training Friday as more officers prepare to protect students and take their place in Public Schools of Robeson County schools this year.

Eighteen SROs and some sheriff’s deputies gathered for the second time this year to train ahead of the school year at the campus of the former Green Grove Elementary School, which is now a training center for Basic Law Enforcement Training students at Robeson Community College.

All schools will be assigned an SRO, but some officers will share time and cover multiple schools.

Schools in Robeson County open Aug. 29.

From Champion Media reports