Each won state championships earlier this summer

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two local youth teams were invited to the Bladen County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday to received much-deserved accolades.

Commissioners recognized the State Wide Activities Committee 10-under state softball champions from Bladen County, as well as the Dixie Youth Baseball District 2 state champion team and World Series participant.

“We are so proud of each and every one of you,” said County Chairman Ray Britt. “State champions … you just about can’t get much better than that.

“We are proud not just for your ball-playing abilities, but what you represent as studen ts in our schools and county.” he added.

In other county business on Monday …

— Commissioners heard from Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan that, as of this week, the state had 162 cases of COVID-19, while Bladen County had two.

— Nathan Dowless, emergency services director, asked the board to consider approving a Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization application and to schedule two public hearings, one on Sept. 6 and one on Oct. 13. The request passed unanimously.

— Dowless also requested that the county terminate the state of emergency created with the COVID-19 pandemic. That request was also approved unanimously.

