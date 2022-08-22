NC Parents Coalition For CHANGE spearheads event

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Saturday, Alecia Roberts of Brunswick County hosted a forum at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, offering select members of the court system, the law enforcement community, the medical and healthcare community, and representatives from Bladen County’s commissioners and the 7th Congressional District an opportunity to network, and to participate in an energized, one-on-one discussion about the scourge of sex trafficking and opioid abuse within the southeastern NC area.

Roberts, along with her husband Stephen, spearhead an organization called NC Parents Coalition For CHANGE. The group is an advocacy organization, made up of parents who have experienced first-hand the loss of a child or a relative to drug overdose, and whose child or relative may have subsequently been abused or sex trafficked because of their addiction. Several of the forum attendees, including Roberts, related the medical and legal challenges they continue to face in their efforts to achieve reforms to mental health and substance use treatment programs.

In addition to those challenges, Roberts and several other mothers in attendance narrated the grim details of their loved one’s death by drug overdose, and each one noted that, despite enduring the tough process of grief and loss, they managed to emerge from it with a sense of purpose, driven by a need to build awareness for a multi-faceted approach to the opioid crisis.

As part of the round-table discussion, attorney Bryan Wilson from Brunswick County observed that without comprehensive medical support, a legal approach means nothing. Wilson noted that, “There has to be a working integration between the two disciplines. Too often, drug victims are turned away for lack of treatment resources, and that includes legal and mental health counseling as well as prompt medical intervention.”

Roberts agreed, and said, “I’m passionate about mental health and substance use disorder treatment reforms that will provide better access to treatment, because my daughter, Heather, was failed miserably by both.”

Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow weighed in, noting that “addiction stretches across gender, race, and political lines. There is no quick fix, and incarceration is not the final answer. Incarceration only means they are being detained; they are not being rehabilitated. 90% of the problems we see in court regarding alcohol and substance abuse arise because of a lack of treatment access. There needs to be a unity of resources. Partnerships are needed, and funding for treatment programs is critical.”

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker concurred, noting that “We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. It’s rampant, it’s coming across our borders, and it’s a new and vicious part of our culture, especially current youth culture.”

Attendees from the medical and social worker community, such as Terresa Long, FNP-C, Amanda Hunsinger, LCSWA, and Felipe Blue, LCAS/CSI, all agreed, noting that there are a lot of gaps in treatment processes and programs. Together, they jointly observed that, left unrecognized and untreated, depression and anxiety often contributes directly to substance abuse.

Both Chance Lambeth, staff director for Congressman David Rouzer, and Frank Iler, NC House Representative (17th District) pointed out that congressional, as well as state, funding resources can be made available through grant monies to assist in the development of better treatment programs, and they urged all of the forum participants to contact their offices for further information about those grant programs.

Alecia Roberts brought the meeting to a close, saying that “In order for us to constructively deal with the opioid crisis our state is facing, we are going to have to unite, and work together as a team, for reforms designed to end the stigma of addiction, and to establish more effective and accessible treatment options for victims. In addition, we need to demand that those within the judicial and law enforcement systems recognize that overdose victims are in fact, victims of a crime, in order to prevent other parents like myself from having to fight so hard for justice, while grieving our own personal loss.”

For additional details about the NC Parents Coalition For CHANGE, contact Alecia Roberts at: aleciaroberts.NCPCC@gmail.com.BE