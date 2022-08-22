ELIZABETHTOWN — Had there been anyone attending Monday’s special-called meeting of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, they may have thought there was little more than a complete disagreement over the direction needed to fill a finance position within the county’s Economic Development office.

But in the end, it turned out most commissioners were stating the very same things — except using different wording.

The discussion ensued when Economic Development Director Chuck Heustess came before the board asking the commissioners to consider proposed and potential staffing positions.

Heustess said the impending retirement of finance officer Ginny McQueen, whose duties and salary are shared between the Economic Development office and Bladen’s Bloomin’, creates both a need and an opportunity to establish a new direction. He added that there is $96,000 available to do that — and that money would actually be a larger amount, since Bladen’s Bloomin’ also pays into the salaries.

“Ginny has stated that she is willing to stay on for six to nine months in an effort to assist with the transition — and I’m sure she’d stay longer if we asked,” Heustess said. “But I think there is also an option for us to create two positions, so that we can better cover all of the projects we have going on now and in the future.”

Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson, however, wasn’t sold on the idea of establishing two new positions.

“Why aren’t we treating her leaving just like we do any other county employee?” he asked. “I just don’t see the finance position as our biggest need right now, we’ve been operating with that position as it is for years.

“Our biggest need right now, and it’s where I think you (Heustess) should be focusing, is housing and employee recruitment,” Peterson added. “If we don’t help our local businesses find employees and find developers willing to establish housing, then we may lose those businesses.”

Commissioner Ophelia Munn-Goins agreed.

“We need someone who will recruit here and bring people here to work and live,” she said. “Right now, we pay someone 100% and they take 99% out of the county — they don’t live here, they don’t spend money here.”

Heustess said he didn’t feel that housing was something Bladen’s Bloomin’ would be interested in getting involved in.

“That’s more of an EDC issue than for Bladen’s Bloomin,” he told commissioners. “They (Bladen’s Bloomin’) have stated they aren’t interested in getting into that arena.”

Heustess and the board agreed that there needed to be a checklist of responsibilities for the finance position, which Hesutress said did not currently exist. The board also instructed Heustess to get with County Manager Greg Martin, as well as representatives from Bladen’s Bloomi’, to establish the needed salary and potential benefits for the finance position, then bring that information back to the board.

“I think we all agree that we need to fill the finance position, and I think we all agree that recruitment and housing are also big needs right now,” said County Chairman Ray Britt. “So it’s my suggestion that we look to get the finance position taken care of and turn our attention right away to doing everything we can to address recruitment and housing.”

The board took no action on the issue Monday.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-86204163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.