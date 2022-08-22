ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners on Monday turned their attention once again to specific requests for American Rescue Plan Act funding by local organizations during a special-called meeting.

To date, the county has budgeted for $5,606,307 in ARPA monies and spend $2,210,347 — leaving a balance of $3,395,959.

Some of the highlights of ARPA money spent includes $200,000 to Harmony Hall, $200,000 to Bladen’s Bloomin’ small business loans, $200,000 to Bladen Youth Focus, $170,000 to Bladenboro revitalization and $130,000 to East Arcadia revitalization.

On Monday, the board approved two additional applications, each for $5,000 — to Elizabethtown Fire Department and to Bay Tree Lakes Fire Department.

There were 17 other applications for ARPA funding — including $190,000 for the East Arcadia gymnasium, $61,300 for Lower Bladen County Communities Citizens Group, $58,400 for Bladen Smart Start, $78,320 for Zara Betterment Corp. food pantry, $69,695 for Baltimore Center heating and cooling needs and numerous $15,000 and $10,000 requests — but the board chose to table those until more information could be gathered.

One item that had been previously approved by commissioners was a $250,000 amount given to Bladen’s Bloomin’ for housing projects.

“I think that money would be better suited going back to the county, rather than staying with Bladen’s Bloomin’,” County Manager Greg Martin said.

He added that keeping the money with the county would save time and money in the long run.

Economic Development Director Chuck Heustess agreed, saying “it’s easier to give directly to a municipality than to go through a non-profit.”

The board voted 8-1 to keep the $250,000 with the county. Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson was the lone no vote.

In other business Monday, the board …

—Addressed a tax dispute on a property located on Vine Street that includes 2,75 acres.

According to Tax Administration/Assessor Renee Davis, the property was originally given a revaluation notice for $48,000 and an appeal reduced the tax value to $33,000. She said the 1,170-square-foot home was valued at $5,300 and the land was valued at $27,030.

Davis also stated that the property owners put a value of between $20,000 and $25,000 on the home and land.

The board voted unanimously not to change the $33,000 tax value.

— Davis also requested from the board a reorganization of the county tax office after the pending retirements of two employees — a tax collector and a mapper.

She told the board that the proposed reorganization — which would include putting the tax collector duties on herself and hiring an assistant collector and assistant appraiser — would not require any changes to the county budget.

The board voted 8-1 to approve the reorganization, with Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson casting the lone no vote.

