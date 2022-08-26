ELIZABETHTOWN — The 4-H program delivered by NC Cooperative Extension with their partners from NC State invites Bladen County youth to join this year’s Strawberry Project 2022.

The Strawberry Project is meant to be an interactive project teaching youth how to plant, grow, fertilize and harvest their own strawberries.

The first meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. and take place at the Bladen County Center on Sept. 29. Youth must be between the ages of 5 and 18 as of Jan. 1, 2022, or an FFA member of a participating school in order to register. All registration forms must be completed by Sept. 5 in order for anyone to be eligible for the first meeting. Participants must attend three mandatory meetings to be eligible.

4-H is a nationwide program in 100 public universities that has outreached to over 6 million kids and teens. 4-H mentors through their step-by-step guidance focus on teaching health, science, agricultural and civic engagement to the future generation.

The Strawberry Project will provide each participant with up to five strawberry plants and a project book. They will learn how to nourish strawberries through harvesting with the assistance of agricultural experts. This includes orientation training, winterizing plants, and protecting plants from pests and disease.

On April 20, 2023, participants will be split into four groups based on age at the conclusion of the project where they will be asked to submit three strawberries grown from their plants in order to be judged by a panel. Participating middle and high school FFA programs will be placed into their own divisions. The awards include medals and cash prizes for placing first, second or third in the competition.

Participants will be responsible for their own expenses incurred while raising the strawberry plants-which includes fertilizer, water, pots/containers, and potting soil. For information or to register for the Strawberry Project visit bladen.ces.ncsu.edu/2022-strawberry-project.

Alex Brooks can be reached at 910-862-4163.