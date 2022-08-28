RALEIGH — A new area code assigned to future phone service in southeastern North Carolina could begin getting issued as soon as this fall, the state Utilities Commission says.

The new code — 472 — will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code, which is running out of available numbers. The area includes places like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Pinehurst.

The new area code will overlay the existing 910 area — meaning current 910 phone numbers won’t have to change.

Phone customers seeking new services or an additional line in the 910 region may be assigned a number beginning with 472 starting Oct. 7, the commission said. But the commission decided that no new 472 numbers would be assigned until the 910 numbers are completely exhausted. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator estimates that will happen in early 2023, according to the commission.