5 have filed for

Tribal Council

PEMBROKE —Three more people filed Thursday and Friday for candidacy in the Lumbee Tribal Council election, bringing the total to five in week one of the two-week filing period.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 15 and one seat each is up for grabs in districts 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13.

Previous filings: Incumbent Pam Hunt filed Monday for reelection onto her District 3 seat, which covers West Howellsville, and all precincts in Lumberton.

Also filing Monday, was Kathy Oxendine Hunt, who is seeking election into the District 8 Tribal Council seat. The available District 8 seat, which represents the Burnt Swamp community is currently held by Corbin Eddings.

***

2 are charged

with bomb threats

MAXTON — An investigation into multiple bomb threats at the Campbell Soup Company Plant in Maxton has led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women.

Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Belin and Zeigler are both charged with felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device. Beilin and Zeigler were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $200,000 secured bond.

***

Man charged with

first-degree murder

MAXTON — The recovery of human remains has led to the arrest of a Maxton man.

Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence.

The investigation was initiated on Aug. 23 after Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was contacted about a female who had not been seen since around Aug. 12.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

***

Williams marks

105th birthday

CLINTON — As the years go on, so does George Williams, the Coharie Country Club mogul and lifelong golfing enthusiast whose passion for the great game is trumped only by his love for life. The storied sportsman celebrated his 105th birthday on Monday.

A 20-time Coharie Country Club champion and winner of a plethora of tournaments and invitationals in and out of North Carolina, the Sampson County Sports Hall of Famer’s legacy has been well established.

A decorated soldier, attorney and civic leader, Williams has been ingrained in this community, his impact indelible throughout the years.

From Champion Media reports