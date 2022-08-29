The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The descendents of Shade and Civil Thompson, and Jesse and Perci Boyett of Bladen County will hold a family reunion at Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro. A covered dish meal will be served at 1 p.m. All descendants, family and friends are encouraged to attend and bring any photos you may have of family past and present. For information, call Patricia Thompson Edge at 910-876-7144 or Golda Thompson Moore at 336-972-6049.

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11

• The White Lake Fall International and Sprint will be held. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

Sept. 19

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed in “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest will be held at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard, located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Dublin, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a community yard sale, live music, grape stomping, free fishing, wine tasting, numerous vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com.

Oct. 14-15

• The East Bladen graduation Class of 1982 will hold its 40th-year reunion at Whimsicle Events. The attire for the event is semi-formal. All 1982 alumni are invited to join for a night of food and fun. There will be a meet and greet on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., and a dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 11 pm. If you were a part of this class, please join them at 312 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. If you need any further info or would like to RSVP, contact Stanley Carter at 910-303-0182 or stanleycarter63.sc@gmail.com

Oct. 17

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed in “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

Oct. 25

• The Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public :Library System will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for area children. There will be decporated vehicles with plenty of treats to give away.

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

• Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

Nov. 21

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed in “The yellow Crocus” by Laila Ibraham.

Dec. 19

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed in “Comfort and Joy” by Kristin Hannah.

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.