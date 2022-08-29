The price of gasoline in Bladen County continued falling over the weekend, greeting drivers with the lowest price of gas they’ve seen in more than two months.

Bladen County gas prices retreated again over the weekend, greeting drivers with an average price per gallon of $3.57. In Elizabethtown proper, a gallon of gas could be found $3.53.

The trend of lower prices mirrored what drivers were finding statewide, where the average price per gallon stood at $3.52. North Carolina’s average price of gas is among the cheapest in the country, which averaged $3.81 per gallon.

For the eleventh straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 5.0 cents from a week ago to $3.81 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 stations nationwide.

The national average is down 39.8 cents from a month ago but 69.1 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

Oil Prices

In early Monday trade, oil prices were mixed, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil up 19 cents to $93.25 per barrel, up some $6 per barrel from last Monday’s $87.66 per barrel, according to data released Monday from GasBuddy. Brent crude oil was up 2 cents to $101.01 per barrel, up closer to $8 from last Monday’s $93.50 per barrel level. OPEC has openly discussed cutting oil production, blaming the possibility of an economic slowdown for possible cuts, while at the same time, Iran has been close to agreeing to a new nuclear with Western powers, likely drawing the ire of major producer Saudi Arabia.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by 3 rigs to 765, and was 257 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was unchanged at 201, but was 54 rigs higher than a year ago.