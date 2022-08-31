Tri-captains from Elizabethtown High’s first football

conference title reminisce more than six decades later

ELIZABETHTOWN — Notre Dame of 1924 had The Four Horsemen; Fordam of 1936 had The Seven Blocks of Granite; and Elizabethtown High School of 1960 had The Tri-Captains.

Walter Bullard, Bobby Guyton and Leslie Johnson were seniors on an Elizabethtown High football team that would make a special run to the school’s first-ever conference championship game.

Each remembers that title game like it was yesterday.

The game matched the Yellow Jackets of Elizabethtown against Tabor City, and the newspaper account summed up the game like this …

“In the first quarter, halfback Walter Bullard scored the first TD in the ball game when he carried on a quick opener for 67 yards. The extra point was ran through center.

“Early in the second quarter, Leslie Johnson blocked a punt at the Tabor City 13 yard line and the ball rolled out of bounds on the one. The next play, Walter Bullard carried the ball to score the second and final touchdown for the Yellow Jackets.”

That victory gave Elizabethtown High its first-ever Waccamaw Conference championship, and the senior Tri-Captains were memorialized with a photo showing the three of them together holding that championship trophy.

Those three seniors, now well into their 70s, recently gathered at the Johnson Law Firm in downtown Elizabethtown to recreate that photo — with the original trophy — and to spend some time reminiscing about that championship season.

“We had one of the smartest coaches (Charles Regan),” Bullard said. “He had a signature play — a sweep around the end where I ran right behind Leslie.”

“Walter was fast,” Johnson added.

“I was just scared,” Bullard responded. “I couldn’t see the numbers on the player in front of me because I couldn’t wear my glasses, so I just put my hand out to feel where you were going and followed.”

“I always wondered why you kept your hand on me,” Johnson said.

When the championship game arrived, Bullard said that Tabor City players were telling them they had figured out how to stop that sweep.

“So we tweaked the play to look like it would be the sweep, but I cut it inside,” Bullard said. “That play scored both those touchdowns.”

Despite there being more than 60 years since that title run, the three men claim they have had many talks about that season.

“We’ve talked about it now and then,” Johnson said. “Walter has kept all that alive through the years.”

He did more than that. He saved that first Waccamaw Conference championship trophy, and others, from being incinerated.

“I just happened to be visiting the old Elizabethtown High, which had been turned into Elizabethtown Middle School,” Bullard said. “I noticed there was a box filled with old trophies, so I asked the principal what he was going to do with them.

“He said they were waiting for the incinerator,” he added. “So I asked if I could have them and he said yes.”

Some of those trophies went back as far as 1928.

But the real prize for Bullard was that 1960 season championship award.

“That season helped us to form a real bond,” Johnson said.

“We came from different parts of the county — until high school brought us together,” Bullard said. “We had to learn how to play together.”

While much of the accolades for Johnson and Bullard came from the offensive side of the ball, Guyton said his favorite time was playing linebacker on defense.

“I loved playing defense,” he said. “I really enjoyed being able to jump over the line and grab the quarterback behind the line.”

Guyton said he averaged 11 tackles a game that championship season.

The Tri-Captains also never came off the field as seniors.

“We almost never even got water until halftime,” Guyton recalled. “We had to be tough back then.”

“We were pretty tough cookies,” Johnson added. “We had to be in really good shape (and) we all just loved to play football.”

After the title

Following graduation in 1961, the three went their separate ways for college and then on to successful careers.

Johnson went on to oversee Johnson Law Firm, Bullard started Bladen Office Supply and Guyton operated Guyton Associates insurance agency.

“We all worked within a block of each other for all those years,” Bullard said.

But the season after their senior year, the Tri-Captains were a part of another special Elizabethtown High season — this time as spectators.

“That next season, those players who had been with us as juniors were now seniors,” Bullard said, “and they put together an undefeated and unscored-on season.

“That’s still a record,” he added. “Imagine that … unscored on for an entire season.”

The Tri-Captains agreed that those juniors learned well from the leadership they provided the season before.

