ELIZABETHTOWN — Drivers around Bladen County found a nice surprise to lead off the Labor Day weekend — lower gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Bladen County on Thursday was $3.57, slightly more in Elizabethtown, $3.58.

Drivers haven’t seen gas prices this low since the beginning of March. The price of gas has seen a declining trend since it topped out in mid-June at $4.67 per gallon.

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.89, which was slightly higher than the previous week, but still part of a declining trend.

Nationally, gas prices have declined every week of the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3 and 20% lower than on July 4, at $3.79 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving American drivers the most money on gas, prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though remain over 60¢ per gallon more expensive than last year.

Forecast to be the biggest travel summer since pandemic shutdowns in 2020, this year’s soaring gas prices threw a wrench in to the road trip plans of many Americans.

At the beginning of the summer, 58% of Americans responded to GasBuddy’s survey that they intended to take road trip over the summer, with 33% to travel on Labor Day weekend.

Though after months of price spikes and the national average topping $5 per gallon, GasBuddy gasoline demand data, powered by its Pay with GasBuddy card, tells a new story.

Gasoline demand on Independence Day weekend this year was notably lower than that of 2021, and the decline in gallons pumped in recent weeks advise that seasonal trends continue to push demand down for the unofficial close to the summer.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”

For those hitting the road as summer travel season comes to a close, GasBuddy recommends shopping around for the best prices.

As gas prices continue to decline around most of the country, variance in prices between stations can be extreme. Motorists can save up to 60¢ per gallon by shopping around for gas using the GasBuddy app, and an additional up to 25¢ per gallon off by signing up for the free Pay with GasBuddy card.

“Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults say they have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 9.12 million b/d to 9.35 million b/d last week, which is nearly identical to this time last year. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 5 million bbl to 215.7 million bbl. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely continue to see falling pump prices.