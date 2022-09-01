The unemployment rate in Bladen County dropped from 5% in June to 4.5% in July, which is considered full employment by some economists.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County saw a decrease in its unemployment rate, according to a report released this week by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The unemployment rate dropped from 5% in June to 4.5% in July, which is considered full employment by some economists.

Since the beginning of the year, the unemployment rate has hovered between 4.3% and 5%, while the labor force in Bladen County has fluctuated slightly.

The number of available workers in January was recorded by the Dept. of Commerce at 14,032, which dropped to 13,871 in February, but the number of available workers has steadily increased since then. The most recent data shows that the labor pool was 14,297 in July.

Bladen County’s closest neighbors saw similar results to their unemployment rates.

Columbus County posted an unemployment rate of 4.5% for July, improving from June’s 5.1%.

Cumberland County went from 5.9% in June to 5.6% in July.

Pender County saw a change from 3.8% in June to 3.4% in July.

Robeson County’s unemployment rate went from 6.6% in June to 6.2% in July.

Samson County also saw a slight decrease from 4.2% in June to 3.9% in July.

In fact, the unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in July.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.6 percent while Buncombe, Swain, and Chatham counties each had the lowest at 2.9 percent.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.0 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9 percent.

The Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area saw slight improvement in its jobless rate from 5.9% in June to 5.5% in July.

The July not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.7 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, according to information from the Department of Commerce.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 31,277 to 4,966,822, while those unemployed decreased by 18,851 to 190,340. Since July 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 214,946, while those unemployed decreased 65,092.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” according to a statement from the Department of Commerce.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Sept. 16 when the state unemployment rate for August 2022 will be released. County-level results typically follow a week later.