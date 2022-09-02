Our Sunday School, closed since the COVID lockdown, was slated to begin again this coming Sunday at Beard’s Chapel. I will give to the adults this first Sunday of September, with the Lord’s leadership, my teaching of the Truth the Holy Spirit has revealed, as I have studied James1:1-12 in preparation.

This study, written and published by Lifeway, in its Bible Studies for Life series, is entitled “Faith on Display in Hard Times,” and states “the point” as “God uses trials to mature your faith.” Further, “Life can be hard….While no one enjoys going through hard days, we can experience joy despite the difficulties. The joy does not come from the trial itself but from the realization that God is at work.”

Yes! Joy grows out of trust in the work God is doing. Joy is the gift God gives to believers, saved from sin’s wages of death, and blessed with gratitude to God for grace and healing mercy. Joy is the byproduct of “unfeigned faith,” of which, Adrien Rogers says, “True faith is not receiving from God what you want, but accepting from God what He gives.”

Christian faith is belief, and trust, through the giving grace of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, in the Truth of the Cross and Resurrection of Christ, given by God. Mature faith is faith equipped by God the Holy Spirit to persevere, and to endure steadfastly, those sufferings and challenges which the Christian encounters now, and so matured, enabled to stand fast in days of tribulation and persecution.

Like Paul, James exhorts believers “scattered abroad” to be steadfast in days of trial and hardship and through many temptations. That “victory in Jesus” will reap exceeding joy, and they can count it so!

“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations;

Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.

But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.”

James 1:2-4, KJV

Working from the original biblical Greek, the translator can read verse four as:

But let endurance have her complete work, that ye may be complete and whole, lacking nothing of faith and trust.

While James, the half-brother of Jesus our Lord, did not have the rare genius of Paul for declaring and preaching the profound meaning of Christian suffering, his teaching is substantive.

Prayer for wisdom, enjoined in James 1:5-8, is not prayer for wisdom in general, as some have supposed. It is a prayer for wisdom to stand fast, for solid perseverance in the faith. Of all the genuine needs the Christian has, then and now, our greatest need is endurance in the faith our Lord has granted to us. And it will not come to us through our own strength. We cannot persevere and withstand the onslaught of temptations, sickness, and hardships, except our Lord gives the enduring strength of the Holy Spirit within us.

Paul proclaims, and expands, this Truth his way in Romans 5:1-5:

“Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:

“By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.

“And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also, knowing that tribulation worketh patience;

“And patience, experience; and experience, hope:

“And hope maketh not ashamed: because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.”

Hallelujah!

James 1:9-12 draws on the Cross and the Resurrection, as do all the proclamations of the New Testament writers, for the authority to declare that all persons, those of lowly status and little wealth, having low estate in this world, and those of excess privilege and much power, with great wealth, equally together, stand on level ground with Almighty God.

Moreover, believers who endure, who persevere and stand fast, in their temptations and challenges, amid their sufferings and hardships, despite the offences heaped on them, or the threats of death made to them, those “blessed” ones, will receive “the crown of life,” James assures faithful believers in verse 12.. ” …which the Lord hath promised to them that love Him.”

Praise the Lord! Our God inclines toward us, as we incline toward Him, and love Him, in true faith of “accepting from God what He gives.”

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”. (Romans 8:28, KJV)

All glory to God!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives in White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest and Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond in Richmond, Va. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.