I remember, as a child, having momentary thoughts about God, and those recollections are simply of good. I didn’t know anything about Him, but I would see a Bible on our coffee table, and a picture of Jesus hanging on the living room wall. Even though, I knew nothing about the Bible, or Jesus, I felt a peace when I would see that picture, or the Bible lying there.

When I was scared, I would pick up that Bible and hold it. Even as a child, I needed God. I didn’t understand what I was doing, but when I would hold that Bible in my hand, my anxiety would go away for a moment. It made me feel secure.

Psalm 37:3-5 — “Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land and befriend faithfulness. Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act.”

When my family lost everything, I found myself kneeling on a beach, praying to a God that I really didn’t know much about. After a few seconds into the prayer, I knew that it didn’t matter how knowledgeable I was of God, He knew me. He knew everything about me, and I picture tears of joy coming down His face as I surrendered my life to Him.

Maybe as I walked by that picture of Jesus every day in my childhood home, it created a Faith that I didn’t know I had.

Here’s what I know. I need God! You need God! With God in my life, I am a flourishing field of wildflowers, just after a rain, and without Him, I’m simply a weed on the side of the road.

Today, kneel and accept Jesus Christ and your Lord and Savior. If you do this, it will be the first day to a life of significance.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com