Sept. 16

Tonk Honky will perform 8-11 p.m. in the Glass Bottom, 1592 White Lake Dr., Elizabethtown. Call 910-862-4064for more information.

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

• A Community Prayer Service will take place at noon on the Courthouse Lawn, 106 E. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate the Birthday of Our Government with the Constitution Day Ringing of the Bells, 4-5 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Courthouse Square, 166 E. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• Dueling Pianos will perform 8-11 p.m. at The Glass Bottom, 1592 White Lake Dr., Elizabethtown.

• Fall For Good Health Festival is an “exciting health-centered event” that will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the George Henry White Memorial Health and Education Center, 731 Farmer’s Union Road, Clarkton.

Sept. 19

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed in “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty.

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the Bladen County Courthouse, 106 E. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

Sept. 20

• White Lake Water Festival Committee Meeting. 5:30-7 p.m., White Lake Town Hall, 1879 White Lake Dr., White Lake. The September Chamber Member Breakfast Meeting will take place 8-9 a.m. at Whimsical Florist & Gifts, 312 S Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Be a part of a conversation about outdoor recreation and rural economies and a new North Carolina initiative. The Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome outdoor expert, Joe Miller, to the meeting. Miller is an ecotourism consultant with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Hometown Strong initiative, tasked specifically with helping North Carolina’s rural communities nurture their recreational resources, especially trails.

Sept. 22

• The Cape Fear Valley Health Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106 M.L.K. Dr., Elizabethtown. Organizers are looking for qualified candidates to fill roles throughout the health system. Bring at least three copies of your resume and dress in business professional attire. High school graduate or GED preferred. Cape Fear Valley Health requires a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for employment.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo is planned for Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Sept. 29

• Pembroke Day will take place 3-7 p.m. on the UNCP Quad — between Old Main and the Bell Tower. This is a partnership between UNCP and the Town of Pembroke. Vendor booths from local businesses, nonprofits, healthcare agencies and student organizations will offer food, crafts promotional giveaways and informational materials.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest is scheduled at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard, located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Dublin, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a community yard sale, live music, grape stomping, free fishing, wine tasting, numerous vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com.

Oct. 14-15

• The East Bladen graduation Class of 1982 will hold its 40th-year reunion at Whimsicle Events. The attire for the event is semi-formal. All 1982 alumni are invited to join for a night of food and fun. There will be a meet and greet on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., and a dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 11 pm. If you were a part of this class, please join them at 312 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. If you need any further info or would like to RSVP, contact Stanley Carter at 910-303-0182 or stanleycarter63.sc@gmail.com ./

Oct. 17

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed in “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

Oct. 25

• The Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public :Library System will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for area children. There will be decporated vehicles with plenty of treats to give away.

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

• Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

Nov. 21

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed in “The yellow Crocus” by Laila Ibraham.

Dec. 19

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed in “Comfort and Joy” by Kristin Hannah.

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.