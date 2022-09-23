A string of vehicle break-ins across Bladen County has sparked an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, according to information provided to the Bladen Journal on Friday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating several vehicle breaking and entering reports that occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas.

Bladen County Communications started receiving reports at 5:30 a.m. Friday from residents reporting the crimes.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, 13 cases had been reported. Items reported stolen were money, guns, laptops and other personal items of value.

Sheriff James A. McVicker said he wanted to remind all residents to keep their property secured.

Anyone with information that may be related to these cases should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960. All tips will be kept confidential, officials said.