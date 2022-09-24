ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles hosted the Clinton Dark Horse’s Friday night in a 55-7 defeat.

The Dark Horse’s received the ball to start the game and scored on their opening drive despite several penalties. The Eagles got the ball back with 7:45 on the clock and started their first drive on their half.

The Eagles were stuffed for a short gain before trying to unload a deep pass to test their opponents secondary but the ball would be batted down. Even though the pass was batted down the Dark Horse’s were penalized for roughing the passer to give the Eagle 15 yards. The Eagles weren’t able to capitalize on the penalty and eventually threw a pick several plays later to give the Dark Horse’s the ball back.

The Dark Horse’s started their next drive on the Eagles 42 before their junior running back Josiah McLaurin found a hole in the defense to go on a 21 yard run. Unfortunately for McLaurin his big run would be called back for illegal motion but the Dark Horse’s would eventually find themselves with an opportunity in the red zone. Finally the Dark Horse’s seemed to find the endzone on a draw play but the celebrations were cut short when yet another penalty flag was thrown. The Dark Horse’s were forced to settle for the field goal with the touchdown being wiped off the board.

The 20 yard kick went wide left and the Eagles were able to leave the field without allowing their opponent to score. The Eagles would take the ball with 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter but would end up punting the ball away.

The Dark Horse’s next drive in the final seconds of the first quarter would see the field littered with more yellow flags. The Dark Horse’s sophomore quarterback Nydarion Blackwell was able to find enough green grass for a big gain to put his team in a favorable position. Big junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams lined up in the backfield to take the ball down to the 2 yard line in the dying seconds of the first quarter.

The Dark Horse’s starting the 2nd quarter staring the goalline in the face, Williams was able to power the ball in to make the game 13-0. The Dark Horse converted the 2 point attempt to make the game 15-0. The Eagles on their next possession were able to march down the field with a big run from junior running back Maison Brooks. The Eagle’s progress on offense would be halted by the Dark Horse’s, leaving Coach Priest with the decision to go for it on 4th down.

Junior quarterback Peyton Tatum stepped back in the pocket and delivered a pass in the corner of the endzone just going over his receivers outstretched arms and the Dark Horse’s would retain possession. The Dark Horse would go on to finish the half scoring 3 unanswered points and left the field up 35-0.

The Eagles started the 3rd quarter with the ball but would be forced to punt deep in their own end and the Dark Horse’s would find room around the edge to block the punt. Blackwell, in an already favorable position, scrambled around in the pocket to find his receiver on a 8 yard pass to make the game 41-0. The Eagles would punt the ball on their next couple of possessions and the Dark Horse’s special teams would find their moment to impact the game when McLaurin created enough space to find a gap to the endzone.

With 6:25 left in the 3rd quarter the Eagles were determined to get on the scoreboard for the night. Brooks used his combination of speed and power to get around the edge to go on a 77 yard touchdown run to deny the Dark Horse’s a shutout victory. The 4th quarter’s only touchdown was a pass from Blackwell to put the Dark Horse’s up 55-7.