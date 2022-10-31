ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County EMS recently had the opportunity to work with US Army Special Forces Candidates going through Robin Sage.
Robin Sage is a final, four-week exercise that all Special Forces candidates must successfully complete before they graduate and can call themselves Green Berets.
The exercise was named after Col. Jerry Michael Sage. Sage was an Office of Strategic Services operative who was captured by the Nazis and held as a prisoner of war in World War II. He made 12 escape attempts before succeeding and embodied the perseverance that all members of the Special Forces are expected to possess.
Robin Sage tests the skills of the Special Forces hopefuls and provides them with a small taste of what they would experience as a Green Beret.