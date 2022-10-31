All smiles as these first responders and Special Forces candidates pose with the knowledge that they possess the necessary skills to save lives.

Participating in training in all kinds of locations will give responders the skills they need to appropriately handle providing life-saving service, no matter the place.

Going through training for each phase of saving a life will help ensure each responder knows the proper procedure.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County EMS recently had the opportunity to work with US Army Special Forces Candidates going through Robin Sage.

Robin Sage is a final, four-week exercise that all Special Forces candidates must successfully complete before they graduate and can call themselves Green Berets.

The exercise was named after Col. Jerry Michael Sage. Sage was an Office of Strategic Services operative who was captured by the Nazis and held as a prisoner of war in World War II. He made 12 escape attempts before succeeding and embodied the perseverance that all members of the Special Forces are expected to possess.

Robin Sage tests the skills of the Special Forces hopefuls and provides them with a small taste of what they would experience as a Green Beret.