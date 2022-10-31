ELIZABETHTOWN — Breast Cancer Awareness has been in full swing this month. Bladen County has seen many events and fundraisers to honor those who are currently diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Throughout this month, and particularly in this past week, the Pink Lady has made appearances at multiple locations and events, along with some deputies from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Elizabethtown Police Department.

The driver of the Pink Lady, Corporal Linda Jacobs, has visited the Waccamaw Siouan Powwow to show support for our county’s indigenous women. Native women are seven percent more likely to get breast cancer. and 10 percent more likely to die from the disease than non-Hispanic white women.

Tabernacle Community Health Festival was also visited by the pink patrol vehicle, a perfect reminder of the need for women to get regular screenings and mammograms.

Trunk or Treat activities for Jones Lake, the Bladen County Library, and Elizabethtown Baptist Church received visits from the Pink Lady, an occurrence that surely pleased any children dressed as police officers or medical personnel.

Even without proper postage, the Pink Lady delivered smiles to the Elizabethtown U.S. Post Office for their Pink Out Day, and two people at the Elizabethtown polls also wanted a photo opportunity.

It has been quite a busy month for the Pink Lady. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, her presence in the community will serve as a constant reminder to all female residents to take care of their health.