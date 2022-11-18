BLADENBORO — West Bladen’s senior outfielder Hunter Smith signed his letter of intent to play for Southeastern Community College on Thursday. The big day was shared with his family, friends, teammates, and coaches inside West Bladen’s media center. “I’m super proud of Hunter and for his opportunity,” said Hunter’s father. “I can’t wait to watch him become a better baseball player but also a better man.”

Smith’s strong connection with his family and the proximity to home played a factor in his decision to join Southeastern. “Staying home was a big thing for me,” said Smith. “Getting accustomed to being in college and being an athlete at the same time will help me get ready to go to a bigger college or university.”

Smith is an all-around player that is capable of playing multiple positions on the diamond, including pitching. “I’m extremely proud of Hunter and the hard work he’s put in to get here,” said West Bladen head coach John Ammons.

The Southeastern coaching staff is excited to bring Smith in and believes he’ll make a huge impact when he gets on campus. “We’ve been watching Hunter play for a long time from high school to travel ball and we’re very excited to add his talent to our roster,” said Southeastern Coach Robert Burns.

“I’m a good team player and I think I can add a lot to the team with my speed and my defense,” said Smith. Smith plans to go into the medical field after he graduates from West Bladen and wants to continue developing in the sport he loves.

“I’m honored to be here and it’s very humbling because I know how much work he’s put in and the long hours spent,” said Hunter’s mother, Jill Smith. “It means a lot because he’s driven to go into the medical field and I know he’ll do well.” Baseball is important to Smith and he wanted the sport to be a part of his college journey.