ELIZABETHTOWN — Patrick Tremaine Rhodie of Elizabethtown, 40, has been arrested following the completion of an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine by the Bladen County Sheriff’s department.

According to information provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served Rhodie with an outstanding warrant on Friday. He was arrested without incident at a residence on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown.

The outstanding warrants were the result of controlled, undercover purchases of cocaine from Rhodie. The exchanges took place within 1,000 feet of Kidz-N-Motion Child Care Center in Elizabethtown.

Rhodie was charged with selling schedule II controlled substances, delivering schedule II controlled substances, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, manufacturing schedule II controlled substances, and selling controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school.

Rhodie was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was issued a $35,000 bond.