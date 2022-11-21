Brigade Boys & Girls Club brings back its annual Thanksgiving Feast.

This event served as an extra opportunity for club members to spend time with their families.

WILMINGTON — Brigade Boys & Girls Club gathered volunteers, Club members, and their families to participate in their annual Thanksgiving feast.

The event takes place each year one week before Thanksgiving and is free to Club members and their families. The idea is to allow them to enjoy a hot meal together and reflect on the things they are thankful for. As they shared fellowship, attendees piled their plates with turkey, gravy, green beans, and corn.

With assistance from more than 20 volunteers, Brigade was able to provide a Thanksgiving meal to approximately 250 people. They ensured that everyone who attended left with a full belly and holiday cheer.

“The Thanksgiving Feast is an annual tradition that gives us an opportunity to gather as a Brigade family and share a meal together,” said HR Director and event organizer Jamie Howell. “We will have a home-cooked meal prepared in-house and served by gracious community volunteers. It is a wonderful time to celebrate the season and give thanks for all the blessings we have been given.”