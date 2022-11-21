Pages from a nearly-hundred year-old magazine proclaim in shamelessly inflated terms the benefits of bran flakes and deep frying.

Merchandise and collectibles from Gone With the Wind, variously described by store volunteers as either great or syrupy, sell very well.

Somewhere in Time allows visitors glimpses of the past, from the Gilded Age to the 1990s, with a large and varied collection including comics, books, movie posters, drinking glasses, and furniture.

LUMBERTON — Far from rabbit holes to escape the present, antique stores are front-row seats in the passage of time, though an investment of imagination and time is necessary for the full effect.

Somewhere in Time, not named after the Christopher Reeve-Jane Seymour Gilded Age time travel romance film, is a telescope pointed backwards into the worlds of yesterday.

The sampling of past times is expansive. Brightly colored comics with the aggressive stylization prevalent in the early 90s are a few footsteps away from Ladies Home Journal advertisement pages from 1925, laminated for preservation. One ad’s towering puffery claimed eating bran daily was a better beauty regimen than cosmetics, in addition to preventing intestinal sluggishness. On the flipside, the advantages of deep-fried foods were extoled.

Volunteer Faye Moody said some of the store’s biggest sellers are Gone With the Wind merchandise- from posters to books to paintings and dolls- and both original and replica Coca-Cola collectibles.

“We get as many of them as we can.” Moody said about the Coca-Cola merchandise.

Another volunteer, Ed Taylor, said the newer reproductions of metal Coca-Cola trays were of lower quality with thinner metal. He said the collectibles were one of the constant sellers.

“We don’t have any storage anywhere.” Taylor said.

He explained the rotation of around five volunteers means none of the individuals tending Somewhere in Time know about all of the items on sale. Taylor said one person made a purchase of books costing $140.

At the door visitors need only step forward and turn right to find the mesmeric cerulean stare of Vivien Leigh beaming down from a painting of the actress in her most famous role, Scarlett O’Hara. According to Moody, images of Leigh outsell images of her costar, Clark Gable.

Moody said the pictures and paintings sell the best and called Gone With the Wind the best movie ever made.

“The books sell good, too,” said Moody, “but we don’t have many left.”

“I saw it first when I was 16,” reminisced Taylor about the film, “I had never seen a movie so long.”

Taylor said his mother had a doll shop right outside of Knoxville and voiced his disbelief that people would pay $400 for Gone With the Wind dolls. Taylor’s overall impression of Gone With the Wind is mixed. He recalled a scene of women ministering to wounded soldiers as his first visual impression of the horrors of war, but deemed the story itself syrupy.

He said Gone With the Wind is “somewhat accurate” and noted it contains elements no longer considered acceptable. He prefers movies set in other historical epochs like Rome and the Middle Ages. Taylor cited Gladiator and praised its use of computer-generated imagery.

“You get a feel for what they really were,” said Taylor, “They don’t have to take 50 people and pretend they’re 100.”

