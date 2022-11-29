COUNCIL — Bladen County Communications received a call on Friday, Nov. 25 reporting a house fire near the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in Council.

Additional 911 calls reported seeing a suspect leaving the house who was later identified as Parrish Markcues Jones, 30 of Council.

Jones fled the scene when officers tried to apprehend him but was taken into custody and charged with second-degree arson. He is currently being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.