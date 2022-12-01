BLADENBORO — Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham, 18 of Whiteville, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. According to information provided by police, he was arrested in relation to the attack of Demetreus Powell of Bladenboro, leaving him in critical condition.

On Saturday around 10:57 a.m., Bladen County Communications received a 911 call reporting an assault near the 100 block of Mill Pond Court in Bladenboro.

Family members discovered Demetreus Powell, 40, severely beaten outside his home. Powell was transported via helicopter to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment.

Graham has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree burglary.

Graham is being held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Police are still investigating this case.