The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised about $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

The Bladen Journal is partnering with Lumber River United Way and Leinwands to ensure that as many children have presents this Christmas as possible.

This year, hundreds of families applied with the Bladen County Department of Social Service’s Empty Stocking Fund. The applications will be processed by the Department of Social Services (DSS) and families with the most need will be identified. Lumber River United Way will be provided with the names by DSS and will disperse the funds to those who were chosen.

Last year, 220 children were provided with $75 vouchers to shop at Leinwands and we’re hoping to make even more dreams come true this year.

Those vouchers can be redeemed at Leinwands in Elizabethtown.

How to donate

There are three ways to make a donation; in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone or online.

Donations should be made at The Bladen Journal office at 207 East Broad Street in front of the Bladen County Library, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Mailed donations should be addressed to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Kirsten Taylor at 910-862-4163 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235. Donations can also be made online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information, and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Bladen County.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Bladen Journal will publish photographs that accompany donations of $200 or more if that request is made.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 9. Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go directly to the Empty Stocking Fund.