BLADENBORO — The Lil’ Knights Basketball League is open for registration for students in grades 1-8.

There will be four divisions divided by the student’s grade and gender; the divisions will be coed teams for grades 1-3 and 4-6, while the divisions for grades 7 and 8 will be split by their respective gender.

The grades 1-3 division will play on an 8-ft goal while the grades 2-6 division will play on a 9-ft goal. The goal will be raised to 10 ft for grades 7 and 8 leagues.

There will be a total of five games every Saturday starting on Jan. 7. The younger divisions will tip-off first at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by the older kids at 10:30 am.

In-person registration will be held at West Bladen High School from Dec. 28-30 from 2:00-8:00 pm. Registration will cost $35 before Dec. 30 and $45 after.

All checks must be payable to “West Bladen Athletics Association.” For more information, contact Travis Pait at 910-234-4318.