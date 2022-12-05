WHITE LAKE — The 2022 Lighting of the Lake competition has begun!
Bladen County residents are encouraged to view the docks around White Lake’s resort community as they compete to be named favorite dock decorations. The displays will be available to view from now until Christmas from 6 to 10 p.m. with four viewing points. Attendees can view the displays from White Lake Marine, Goldston’s Pier, Camp Clearwater, and Timberlodge Pier. Signs will direct people to the view points.
There are three categories this year for which attendees can vote: residential, community, and business. Community dock contestants are Timberlodge and Waterford. Business and Residential dock contestants are Tar Heel campground (120), Carolyn Godwin (123), Alice Warren (132), Terri Hawley (139, Susan Martin (146), and Jenna Hilton (166).
To cast your vote, visit the Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and view the photos of the contestants. Each like and share count as one point each.