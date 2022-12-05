Attendees were enthralled with a magician who came to show the children that magic is real.

Bo Barefoot made an amazing Grinch and provided laughs and smiles to kids and adults!

Families came from all over Bladen County to spend time together and make quintessential Elizabethtown Christmas memories.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cape Fear Farmer’s Market hosted “Christmas at the Farmer’s Market: It’s All About the Kids” on Saturday. Part of their series of differently themed Christmas events, the event featured cookie decorating, a show by a magician, and story hour with the Grinch, played by none other than Bo Barefoot.

The children had an amazing time getting to participate in holiday activities with their families.

Cape Fear Farmer’s Market will host “Santa Paws and Claws” this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will be present to take pictures will the pets, as well as pet-related vendors. Free pup cups will also be provided. Attendees are also encouraged to dress their pets and themselves in matching ugly sweaters and enter the contest.

For more information and a vendor application, go to https://elizabethtownwhitelake.com/christmas-at-the-farmers-market/